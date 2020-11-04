Voting line wrapping around Lindley Town Court

LINDLEY, N.Y. (WETM) – While polls are closing in New York here’s a look at the lines in Lindley New York.

Voters are lining up at the town court this evening. 18 News received a viewer tip that the line was moving slowly, but our reporter on the scene says voters waiting in line say it was actually moving pretty steady.

In the middle of the line, one voter says he was waiting for twenty minutes.

The parking lot was filled, not only with voters but with cars as well leaving almost no room for parking. Some voters parked at the lindley community church right across the street.