Walnut Street bridge closing to pedestrians and updated time for reopening

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM)- Beginning this Monday, October 19, Chemung County will be closing the bridge sidewalks to all pedestrians in order to complete sidewalk repairs and install the new concrete wearing surface on the bridge deck.

The country anticipates reopening the sidewalks by Friday evening, October 23. They say this closure is needed to allow us to reopen the bridge to vehicles as quickly as possible.

The bridge is currently anticipated to reopen during mid-November of this year if there aren’t any unexpected issues. The planned work schedule is subject to change based on weather, unexpected bridge conditions, and labor and equipment availability. Variable Message Signs have been placed to alert motorists and pedestrians of the pending pedestrian closure.

The county says they “apologize for any inconvenience you face while driving or walking during this major rehabilitation project. Please drive carefully through work zones and when following the posted detour; allow extra time to reach your destination.” There are separate detours for trucks and smaller vehicles due to height restrictions.