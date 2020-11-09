Chemung County Executive outlines 2021 budget proposal; 1.9% decrease from 2020

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – On Monday Chemung County Executive Christopher Moss outlined the county’s $203.9 million budget proposal for 2021.

County Executive Moss says that next year’s budget will have a 1.9% decrease and be “bare bones” from 2020 due to COVID-19 budget shortfalls.

In the current proposal, the county’s property tax would not change (6.53 per thousand) and there would be a general fund tax levy increase of $2.7%.

To reduce their budget for next year, the county eliminated 30 full-time positions through early retirement incentives and ending a shared services agreement with the City of Elmira for buildings and grounds, which took 13 positions off their payroll.

Elected officials will not receive a pay raise in 2021 and there would be minimum salary increases for single rate employees. The county is also assessing its health insurance plans.

While they are looking to reduce spending, there are several expenses the county is preparing for in 2021. They plan to reinstate the Office of Human Resources and Diversity, which would include two new positions.

The county will also begin a study to examine decreasing the number of legislative districts. This will depend on how the 2020 United States Census results come out.

According to Moss, Chemung County has the second-fewest number of residents (5,900) per legislative district.

The county will also be looking to upgrade its 9-1-1 center for “Next Generation 9-1-1” with new hardware and software, which Moss says will be one of their most expensive expendatures.

The county’s complaint management software for law enforcement is also out of date, which will cost the county between $1-1.5 million to update.

The Chemung County District Attorney’s Office has also requested more office space due to the number of people and work created by the bail reform law.

Chemung County will host two Facebook lives over the next two weeks to address questions regarding the budget.

The entire budget can be read below: