Watkins Glen Central School District going remote until 2021

WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WETM) — One week after returning to hybrid learning, the Watkins Glen Central School District announced it’s going fully remote until next year.

In a letter to parents and guardians, Superintendent of Schools Greg Kelahan said the district will be moving to remote instruction for all students between Thanksgiving and Christmas to prepare for students interested in full-week on-site instruction starting Jan. 4.

“This will hopefully prevent contributing to larger breakouts and/or quarantining our staff and students during the holidays,” Kelahan said. “We will continue to make safety our top priority.”

Come Jan. 4, families will continue to have the option of keeping their children completely in a remote setting. However, all students will either be on-site learners or entirely remote learners.

“While we did our best to operate in the hybrid structure, we feel that we can improve learning by moving to this new structure,” Kelahan said. “The addition of an entirely on-site option for students will also coincide with the addition of opportunities for students—including limited interscholastic athletics.”