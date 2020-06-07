Watkins Glen community comes together to recognize racial injustice

WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WETM) – In the wake of the death of George Floyd, an African-American man, by a Minneapolis police officer, Alec Betts and Halle Phillips of Watkins Glen put together an event for racial injustice awareness at Lafayette Park today.

Betts, 19, held an educational protest earlier this week where he met Phillips, 23.

They put together, “Coming Together in Solidarity for Justice” to bring awareness to the Watkins Glen community.

“We just think that, although we may not recognize racism every day in our county, it does exist and it exists in this county,” said Phillips.

Betts hopes that the people of Schuyler County will look at injustices far greater than just in this area but across America.

“A lot of people think about Schuyler County and that’s it, so I want people to begin to think a little more on the outside, in terms of things now,” said Betts. “What’s going on in the United States.”

They had an array of speakers:

Father Steve Lappe from the Schuyler Catholic Community

Leslie Danks Burke – Candidate for NYS Senate

Tracy Mitrano – Candidate for US Congress

Joseph Fazzary – District Attorney of Schuyler County

Tom O’Mara – NYS Senator

Alison Hunt – District Director for NYS Congressman Reed

Phil Palmesano – NYS Assemblyman

Sean Conor – Associate Pastor at Journey Church in Horseheads

The two agree that their most important speaker is the president of the Elmira/Corning NAACP branch, Georgia Verdier.

“After the marching and after the protesting we go back to a sense of normalcy whatever that is,” said Verdier. “It’s time for change. I’m looking at the rainbow coalition of young people saying, enough is enough. So I am excited I believe that it’s going to happen.”