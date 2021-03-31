Watkins Glen finalizes Police Reform Plan by the deadline

WATKINS GLEN, NY (WETM) – The deadline for police agencies to submit their reform plans to the state is tomorrow.

In June, Governor Cuomo passed a mandate that every local government adopts a police reform plan by April, 1. If they fail to do so, the state could pull funding to the municipality.

All local departments have now submitted their plans. Yesterday, Watkins Glen conducted a special meeting and finalized its plan, making it the last department in the area to do so.

Watkins Glen Sergeant in Charge Ethan Mosher said that he has been working around the clock to finalize their plan.

“Going to try to implement some more training, you cannot have enough training in law enforcement,” Mosher said. “We are a small staff agency, but training should never end, training should always be ongoing; as the world evolves every day we should be progressing with those changes as well.”

The department has also added a new officer complaint policy with a new form that can be submitted directly to the board. Watkins Glen plans to post their new reform plan online today.