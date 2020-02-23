Watkins Glen girl’s varsity basketball team hosts benefit for Kernan family

WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WETM) – The Varsity Girls Basketball Team sponsored a benefit for the Kernan Family who lost two family members in a fatal fire earlier this month.

The community came together to help the Watkins Glen Lady Senecas support their teammate Kelsey Kernan and her family at the Watkins Glen Community Center.

At the benefit, the team collected donations such as items, money, gift cards and more.

Those donations were raffled during the event and there was also a silent auction for the items.

