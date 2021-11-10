Watkins Glen looking for plans to expand electric, sewer in Clute Park

WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WETM) – The Village of Watkins Glen is looking to expand water, sewer and electric implementations in the Clute Park Campground.

The Village is requesting qualifications from engineering firms for help in final designs, bidding, construction, administration and inspection services for the implementations.

The Village said “We are looking for a firm that is designing the layout of 60 sites, ensuring that all of the utilities are properly laid out. The scope will only be for additional campground sites to be added to existing site layout.”

Any tour requests or questions about the request for qualification process can be found on the Village website, by emailing the Park and Event Center Manager at parkmanager@watkinsglen.us, or by calling 607-535-4438.

Proposals must be to the Village Office on or before 3:00 pm on Tuesday, December 7, 2021. Proposals may be dropped off or mailed to the Village Clerks Office located at 303 North Franklin Street, Watkins Glen, NY 14891. All proposals must be in a sealed envelope and clearly marked “RFQ-Clute Park Campground Expansion.”

Proposals will be opened at the regular meeting of the Board of Trustees on Tuesday, December 7, 2021 at 6 pm and considered at another time. The Village of Watkins Glen reserves the right to accept or reject all proposals.