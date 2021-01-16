Watkins Glen man dies in fatal accident

VETERAN, N.Y. (WETM)- On January 16, 2021, at around 4:30 a.m., State Police responded to a 911 call of a serious accident on Middle Road in the town of Veteran.

When troopers arrived they found a full size pick up that had been traveling northbound on Middle Road, left the roadway, and struck a tree.

The driver, Thomas Rockwell, age 26, from Watkins Glenn, was pronounced dead at the scene. He was the only person in the car.

Investigators say they are not sure the cause of the accident and the investigation is continuing.