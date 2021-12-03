Watkins Glen man arrested for child endangerment

WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WETM) – A Schuyler County man has been arrested for endangering the welfare of a child after an incident reported last week.

Kyle Cox, 35, was arrested last Friday, November 26, after an alleged physical dispute with his girlfriend. The Schuyler County Sheriff’s Office said the incident happened in front of their children.

He was charged with Endangering the Welfare of a child and second-degree Harassment. He was arraigned in CAP court and released to answer the charges in the Town of Dix Court at a later date.