Watkins Glen man arrested for knocking man unconscious, continuing to beat him

WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WETM) – Robert Martinelli, 42, was arrested for Third-Degree Assault on Tuesday, September 7.

The arrest followed an investigation into a September 5 incident in which Martinelli allegedly hit another man in the face, knocking to the ground unconscious.

Martinelli then allegedly continued to hit the victim while he was on the ground. As a result, the victim did go to the hospital for the injuries.

Martinelli was processed and released to the custody of the Schuyler County Jail to await Centralized Arraignment Part court. An order of protection was put in place, and bail was set at $1,000.

Martinelli was previously arrested three times in June and July of 2021 for allegedly assaulting police officers.