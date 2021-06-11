Wayland teen reacts to winning free college scholarship through NYS vaccine incentive

WAYLAND, N.Y. (WETM) — The second wave of winners in New York’s “Get a Shot to Make Your Future” vaccine incentive was announced Thursday by Gov. Andrew Cuomo. Among the recipients was a local teen from Steuben County.

18 News Anchor Jordan Norkus spoke with Isabella “Izzy” Wolcott, 13, of Wayland about how it felt to win a free college scholarship. “I didn’t believe it at first,” Wolcott said. “It’s crazy, it doesn’t feel real.”

According to Gov. Cuomo, the vaccine incentive is a “public outreach campaign consisting of a series of statewide drawings to increase awareness of the availability and efficacy of COVID-19 vaccines and provide incentives to New Yorkers 12-17 years of age to get a COVID-19 vaccination.”

Parents or legal guardians of any New Yorker, ages 12 to 17, can enter their child who has received at least one vaccine dose. The prize is a four-year full-ride scholarship to any New York State public college or university—including tuition, room and board, expenses and fees.

“We entered it and had really no thought of actually winning it,” said Christina Payne, Wolcott’s mother. “It was kind of, ‘Why not?’ So to win it was just shocking.”

Entries for the incentive program are still open. There will be three more drawings over the next three weeks, totaling in 50 recipients across all of New York State. If you would like to enter your child, click here.