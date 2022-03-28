ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM)- On March Sunday 27th, 2022 just before 2:00 pm the Elmira Police Department responded to a suspicious condition complaint to the rear of a residence in the 300 block of W. Clinton St. Officers were told that an individual was “slumped over behind the wheel of a vehicle and had been there for an extended period of time.”

When officers responded, they say this individual was “uncooperative and appeared to be under the influence of narcotics.” Officers attempted to see if the individual had the ability to operate the vehicle, however, police say the subject refused to exit the vehicle or provide his name.

At this time, the subject was placed under arrest for Obstructing Governmental Administration and he was identified as Bradley Smith, a 34 year old male from Odessa, NY. When police searched Smith they found two loaded firearms. One of these firearms was a loaded .45 caliber handgun in a shoulder holster which had been defaced and no identifying serial number was present; the second was a loaded .22 caliber handgun which was found in a pocket in Smith’s overall pants pocket. The second handgun was also defaced and had no identifying serial numbers. Police say, Smith was also in possession of methamphetamine and over $1,200 dollars.

Smith is being held at the Elmira Police Department pending arraignment on March 28th, 2022. If anyone has any further information regarding this incident, please contact the Elmira Police Department at (607)737-5626 or the tip line at (607)271-HALT.