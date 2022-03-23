(WETM)- Due to possible Listeria contamination, Wegmans is recalling ‘Select Wegmans Brand Precut Fruit. The company asks that if you bought any of these products on March 18, 2022, please return the items for a full refund.

Here are the products in question:

If your product has an 8 digit code underneath the best by date as follows: 02101XXX that denotes that package is unaffected by this recall and is safe to consume.

Wegmans Brand FYFGA Watermelon Chunks 10 oz

Codes: Best By 3/15, 3/18, 3/20/, 3/22

UPC: 7789020906, 77890133497

Wegmans Brand FYFGA Small Watermelon Hearts 24 oz

Codes: Best By 3/16, 3/19, 3/21, 3/23

UPC: 7789010030, 7789093809

Wegmans Brand FYFGA Watermelon Chunks Family Pack 32 oz

Codes: Best By 3/16, 3/19, 3/21, 3/23

UPC: 7789024661, 7789025238

Wegmans Brand FYFGA Pineapple Spears Family Pack 32 oz

Codes: Best By 3/17, 3/20, 3/22, 3/24

UPC: 7789025184

Wegmans Brand FYFGA Cantaloupe Spears Family Pack 32 oz

Codes: Best By 3/16, 3/19, 3/21, 3/23

UPC: 7789026057

Wegmans Brand FYFGA Melon Trio Family Pack 32 oz

Codes: Best By 3/16, 3/19, 3/21, 3/23

UPC: 7789030568, 7789049552

Customers can contact Wegmans Food Markets at 1-855-934-3663 Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m. or Saturday and Sunday from 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.