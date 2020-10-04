Wellsboro Riding Club hosts benefit to help local woman’s fight against breast cancer

WETM-TV 18 News will post positive stories from around the Twin Tiers on this page daily.

WELLSBORO, N.Y. (WETM) – The Wellsboro community is coming together to support one woman’s fight against breast cancer.

The Wellsboro riding club hosted a “Barrels Save Boobies Benefit” starting at 9 a.m. for a local Blossburg woman who was just diagnosed with breast cancer according to the club’s Facebook page.

The event had many activities for horse lovers in the area, according to one event-goer, Annah Bergstrom.

“Jen, she has breast cancer,” Bergstrom. “I believe she had surgery on her right breast to get a lump out. I have my 12-year-old mare here now, and we’ve been riding here for three years. “

The benefit also hosted raffles as well to help raise funds.