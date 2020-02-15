Wellsboro winter celebration with lots of ice

WELLSBORO, Pa. (WETM) – Over 5 tons of ice and 13 sculptures of the movie ‘Frozen’ were featured at the Wellsboro Winter Celebration today.

They lined Main Street in downtown Wellsboro.

Jeff Meyers, ice-carver of 18 years, says there will be a ton of ice for the celebration.

“We make our blocks of ice back at the shop,” said Meyers. “And it’s a 300-pound block of ice, so it takes anywhere from 3-5 days to make a single block of ice.”

He carved an ice throne that is towards the end of Main Street, and families loved getting a chance to take a picture on it.

Around 11, the speed carving event took off. With two carvers against each other, both only had a chain-saw and a tool to create a sculpture. They only had 20 minutes to create a masterpiece, and the carvers had to freehand the drawings.

Meyers says this should be plenty of time for the carvers.

“20 minutes I mean, it doesn’t seem like a long amount of time but it’s not bad,” said Meyers.

He also says he likes how the festival gets families out of the house during the colder months.

“Parents are out here just trying to get their kids out of the house and get out of the house,” said Meyers. “I’m still amazed by the awe that kids have when they’re looking at the ice.”

According to Julie VanNess, the Executive Director of the Wellsboro Area Chamber of Commerce, it’s those families that come out that keep businesses up and running on Market Street during slower months.

The celebration also featured a chili contest, Chili with a Chance of Chocolate, to raise funds for Second Chance Animal Sanctuaries.

The contest happens every year during the Winter Celebration, and you can take part in judging for the contest.

They’ll be back again next year with local businesses that attend the event.