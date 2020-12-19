Wellsboro Wreaths Across America volunteers lay 300 wreaths

WETM-TV 18 News will post positive stories from around the Twin Tiers on this page daily.

WELLSBORO, N.Y. (WETM) – Wreaths Across America took place at the Wellsboro Cemetary, with about 300 wreaths placed just today.

They started the event with a ceremony that included active and retired veterans that laid ceremonial wreaths, according to the Coordinator, Melanie Berndtson.

Berndtson said this is a service project involving Wellsboro area high school students and the Grand Canyon Future Farmers of America.

“This snow has been challenging but definitely has helped us to be able to recognize and highlight the sacrifices of those who served and are small sacrifices is just a small gesture in that way,” said Berndtson.

She says service is a critical part of our young people today.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions in Pennsylvania, they were only allowed up to 50 people in the Wellsboro Cemetery.

Nationally, volunteers placed 1.7 million veterans’ wreaths in participating locations according to the Wreaths Across America organization.

