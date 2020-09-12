Wellsburg Fire Department receives $100,000 check and hosts BBQ Chicken Fundraiser

WELLSBURG, N.Y. (WETM) – The Chemung County Legislature is giving a $100,000 check to the new Wellsburg Fire Department Station for a parking lot and they hosted their first BBQ Chicken Fundraiser at the new location.

This check will be used to finish the parking lot of the new fire station according to one of the Chemung County Legislators, Rodney Strange.

“It’s $100,000 to help finish their parking lot at the new fire station built after the flood of 2011,” said Strange.

There is also a sub-station of the New York State Police located at the new fire station, so the new parking lot will help with maintenance of NYSP cars according to Strange. The Wellsburg Fire Chief, Joseph Morey, says the new parking lot will help keep people safe and will aid firetruck maintenance.

“It will help us out to try to get this parking lot,” said Morey. “It’s mainly to help people with tripping hazards with the rocks, uneven ground, so it’ll be nice and smooth for people to walk and drive on.”

The Wellsburg Fire Department moved in during the fall of 2017 and is starting to settle in. This is why they thought it would be a good time to do a fundraiser.

It’s been five years since the fire department has been able to do the BBQ Chicken Fundraiser. The President of Membership, Jacob Coles, said they’re finally settling in so the department thought it would be a good time to restart fundraising.

“Community support has been especially this year with the COVID stuff going on,” said Coles. “We’ve gotten several thank you cards and we’ve gotten several hand painted murals that kids have done up we have them hanging in our office. That’s one of the reasons why wanted to do a barbeque this year is just to kind of help and give back to everybody who’s been so supportive of us.”

He says they prepared 250 chickens by 12:30 p.m. they sold 200 already. Since it’s their first one at the new station, they didn’t prepare as many dinners. Coles said they were especially mindful of the bridge road closure next to the station.