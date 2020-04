WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WETM) – A local youth robotics team rolls with the ups and downs amid the disappointment of a shortened season due to COVID-19.

Mechanical Meltdown, the Watkins Glen-based youth robotics team, recently experienced one of the “up” moments when they received a $7,500 donation from Cargill Incorporated. Each year the team goes through the entire engineering process as they design, build and program a new robot to perform different challenges. This contribution will be used to purchase parts, tools, software and equipment to assist with the students’ STEM education.