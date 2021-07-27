We’re open special: landscaping and interior designer

(WETM)- Peter Lowman owns a landscaping company. Like many businesses owners, he was forced to put his business on pause, for the most part, in the height of the pandemic.

“I had no idea how long it was going to last, as far as the shutdown, because 70% of my business is installation and design. 30% is mowing,” says Lowman. “Mowing was not impacted because we were outdoors, where adversely affected me and other landscapers, the nurseries were closed. So normally I get start at the end of may, I start helping people, I buy my stock… I couldn’t do anything until mid-summer, because of the restrictions because the state of New York, slamming us…can’t do anything.”



But even with the uncertainty he faced with his business, it wasn’t his first concern. “My main concern, not my business. It was my friends and family to make sure everybody stayed safe. Everybody did what you’re supposed to do because it was. It was tragic,” says Lowman.

He had faith that covid-19 would be handled and life would eventually go back to normal. “I knew we’d come back, and I knew the virus would get under control.” So how has business been since coming back?

Lowman says it’s been “nuts. Crazy. It’s extremely busy the busiest year I’ve ever had.”

Business has been so crazy it’s hard for him to rationalize why. “I don’t know if they’d be pandemic because they couldn’t spend money, but people seem to have money and they, they want to work on their properties.”



He’s not the only one. Todd Yoggy is an interior designer who saw business pick up right away! “I kind of went from zero to 100 all of a sudden, you know, people being locked up if you will, at home and, and they were focused on all of the things that they wanted to do, they’re in their house more now than they ever have been and they’re walking around saying, oh, we need to do this kitchen or we need to update this bathroom and so all of that, that combination of time with people being home, it was like all at once everybody called,” says Yoggy.

The best part is, he’s been able to work with more local clients. “I picked up some terrific jobs locally, which I never expected to happen, it feels good to be able to work here, you know, because normally I haven’t been able to work at home I always travel for my work.”



As many small business owners are, both Lowman and Yoggy are looking forward to the business boom to continue. Lowman says “we’re bouncing back and everything is fabulous and busier than ever.”