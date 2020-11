WEST ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The West Elmira Fire Department is hosting their annual Christmas tree sale which started at noon today.

Each tree is being sold for $50. According to the fire department’s Facebook, this year they have a very limited supply of pine trees. Saying that it’s due to the low availability of trees from suppliers.

One firefighter told 18 News that they had about 55 trees for sale this year.