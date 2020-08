ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — Is your car in need of a good wash? The West Elmira Junior Firefighters are hosting a contactless car wash this Saturday.

All proceeds from the $5 car wash will go towards buying new gear and equipment for the junior cadets.

The event will take place at the West Elmira Volunteer Fire Department on Saturday, Aug. 29 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.