What to expect during the Las Vegas Democratic debate

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — In a development promising to shake up the race, wealthy entrepreneur and former New York City Mayor, Mike Bloomberg, qualified for Wednesday night’s Democratic presidential debate in Las Vegas.

A new poll showed Bloomberg surging nationally into the runner-up position behind Senator Bernie Sanders.

18 News’s Political Correspondents, Tom Santulli and Dora Leland, sat down with Evening News Anchor Jordan Norkus live in the studio to discuss what viewers can expect during the debate.

18 News will broadcast the ninth Democratic debate live from Las Vegas starting at 9 p.m., both on-air and online.