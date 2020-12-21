When, where and what you can recycle this holiday season

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Due to the coronavirus pandemic, two local recycling facilities are seeing changes to their typical volume of recycled goods this holiday season.

This year, REACT E-Cycling is accepting TV’s due to the pandemic and Casella Waste Systems may see an increase in cardboard recycling with incoming online gifts.

For REACT E-Cycling, right behind Arnot Mall, they typically recycle numerous electronic goods, like computers and printers for free. However, due to the pandemic, the Logistics Manager, Ron Manwaring, said people can now bring TV’s to this facility but at a charge.

“We didn’t even take TVs before,” said Manwaring. “Chemung County, always had a program where they hit about five events a year. And then when they had the money but because of COVID they lost the funding. So they asked if we could come up with some way of dealing with TVs for the county. “

Amazon saw a 60% increase in sales between Black Friday and Cyber Monday according to CNN. With the upcoming holidays, records sales are predicted amid the COVID-19 pandemic. However, with an increase in amazon packages also comes an increase in cardboard boxes.

18 News spoke with the Vice President of Casella Waste System, Joe Fusco, on what they predict for this year’s holiday season, specifically with cardboard recycling.

“The pandemic was a significant moment in human culture and American culture,” said Fusco. “So what we saw beginning nine months ago was a real increase, a noticeable increase in the cardboard box recycling stream if you will.”

He says they’ve seen an increase in cardboard recycling with an increase in online retailers, especially around the holidays.

However, Fusco says regular gift wrapping paper can not be recycled and talked about alternative gift wrappings that can be recycled:

Newspaper

Colored comic book paper







From Casella

For more details on what can and can not be recycled at Casella, you can go to their webpage by clicking this link here.

————————————————————–

For more local stories follow @18NewsElise on Twitter or Facebook. Or @EliseKimTV on Instagram for local updates.