Where people in Elmira are moving to most

Stilfehler // Wikicommons

For some people Elmira is home and they will always be here, however, some people have decided to move on to other places. While many places are warmer, have more sunshine, or different government, or laws, some of the locations may surprise you as to where Elmira’s population is going, and where some are coming from.

Stacker compiled a list of where people in Elmira are moving to the most using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to the metro from Elmira between 2014 and 2018. Ties were broken by gross migration.

Tradewinds // Wikimedia Commons

#25. New Bern, NC Metro Area

– Migration to New Bern in 2014-2018: 34

– Migration from New Bern to Elmira: 0

– Net migration: 34 to New Bern

Smallbones // Wikimedia Commons

#24. Scranton–Wilkes-Barre–Hazleton, PA Metro Area

– Migration to Scranton in 2014-2018: 34

– Migration from Scranton to Elmira: 0

– Net migration: 34 to Scranton

Nicholas // Wikimedia Commons

#23. Reading, PA Metro Area

– Migration to Reading in 2014-2018: 36

– Migration from Reading to Elmira: 0

– Net migration: 36 to Reading

Daniel Orth // Flickr

#22. Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA Metro Area

– Migration to Riverside in 2014-2018: 37

– Migration from Riverside to Elmira: 50 (#185 most common destination from Riverside)

– Net migration: 13 to Elmira

Sanibel Sun // WikiCommons

#21. Cape Coral-Fort Myers, FL Metro Area

– Migration to Cape Coral in 2014-2018: 38

– Migration from Cape Coral to Elmira: 0

– Net migration: 38 to Cape Coral

Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#20. Boston-Cambridge-Newton, MA-NH Metro Area

– Migration to Boston in 2014-2018: 39

– Migration from Boston to Elmira: 17 (#235 most common destination from Boston)

– Net migration: 22 to Boston

Bill Golladay // Wikipedia Commons

#19. Warner Robins, GA Metro Area

– Migration to Warner Robins in 2014-2018: 42

– Migration from Warner Robins to Elmira: 0

– Net migration: 42 to Warner Robins

Ebyabe // Wikicommons

#18. Sebring, FL Metro Area

– Migration to Sebring in 2014-2018: 44

– Migration from Sebring to Elmira: 0

– Net migration: 44 to Sebring

ESB Professional // Shutterstock

#17. Pittsburgh, PA Metro Area

– Migration to Pittsburgh in 2014-2018: 44

– Migration from Pittsburgh to Elmira: 9 (#238 most common destination from Pittsburgh)

– Net migration: 35 to Pittsburgh

AndrewAvitus // Wikicommons’

#16. Jacksonville, FL Metro Area

– Migration to Jacksonville in 2014-2018: 51

– Migration from Jacksonville to Elmira: 4 (#257 most common destination from Jacksonville)

– Net migration: 47 to Jacksonville

pubdog // Wikimedia Commons

#15. Erie, PA Metro Area

– Migration to Erie in 2014-2018: 53

– Migration from Erie to Elmira: 40 (#62 most common destination from Erie)

– Net migration: 13 to Erie

Wikicommons

#14. State College, PA Metro Area

– Migration to State College in 2014-2018: 56

– Migration from State College to Elmira: 0

– Net migration: 56 to State College

Wangkun Jia // Shutterstock

#13. Albany-Schenectady-Troy, NY Metro Area

– Migration to Albany in 2014-2018: 58

– Migration from Albany to Elmira: 61 (#84 most common destination from Albany)

– Net migration: 3 to Elmira

Daniel Case // Wikicommons

#12. Kingston, NY Metro Area

– Migration to Kingston in 2014-2018: 70

– Migration from Kingston to Elmira: 8 (#65 most common destination from Kingston)

– Net migration: 62 to Kingston

BDS2006 // Wikimedia

#11. Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA Metro Area

– Migration to Los Angeles in 2014-2018: 74

– Migration from Los Angeles to Elmira: 0

– Net migration: 74 to Los Angeles

davidwilson1949 // Flickr

#10. Fayetteville, NC Metro Area

– Migration to Fayetteville in 2014-2018: 82

– Migration from Fayetteville to Elmira: 0

– Net migration: 82 to Fayetteville

f11photo // Shutterstock

#9. Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD Metro Area

– Migration to Philadelphia in 2014-2018: 84

– Migration from Philadelphia to Elmira: 16 (#258 most common destination from Philadelphia)

– Net migration: 68 to Philadelphia

skeeze // Pixabay

#8. Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX Metro Area

– Migration to Houston in 2014-2018: 94

– Migration from Houston to Elmira: 0

– Net migration: 94 to Houston

Atlpedia// Wikimedia

#7. Durham-Chapel Hill, NC Metro Area

– Migration to Durham in 2014-2018: 111

– Migration from Durham to Elmira: 0

– Net migration: 111 to Durham

Stephen Zimmermann // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Buffalo-Cheektowaga-Niagara Falls, NY Metro Area

– Migration to Buffalo in 2014-2018: 131

– Migration from Buffalo to Elmira: 194 (#35 most common destination from Buffalo)

– Net migration: 63 to Elmira

JBC3 // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Glens Falls, NY Metro Area

– Migration to Glens Falls in 2014-2018: 138

– Migration from Glens Falls to Elmira: 33 (#26 most common destination from Glens Falls)

– Net migration: 105 to Glens Falls

Doug Kerr // Wikimedia Commons

#4. Syracuse, NY Metro Area

– Migration to Syracuse in 2014-2018: 151

– Migration from Syracuse to Elmira: 161 (#33 most common destination from Syracuse)

– Net migration: 10 to Elmira

King of Hearts // Wikimedia

#3. New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA Metro Area

– Migration to New York in 2014-2018: 242

– Migration from New York to Elmira: 385 (#138 most common destination from New York)

– Net migration: 143 to Elmira

waitscm // Flickr

#2. Binghamton, NY Metro Area

– Migration to Binghamton in 2014-2018: 257

– Migration from Binghamton to Elmira: 297 (#5 most common destination from Binghamton)

– Net migration: 40 to Elmira

Theresa Marconi // Wikimedia Commons

#1. Rochester, NY Metro Area

– Migration to Rochester in 2014-2018: 423

– Migration from Rochester to Elmira: 146 (#40 most common destination from Rochester)

– Net migration: 277 to Rochester