Wing fundraiser at Millport Volunteer Fire Department

MILLPORT, N.Y. (WETM) – For the big game today, the Millport Volunteer Fire Department had a wing fundraiser, featuring mild, hot, and chipotle bbq wings.

This is their second most popular fundraiser. Last year they earned $600, but they hoped to surpass that this year.

Mike Damon, Captain of the Millport Fire Department, says he thinks they’ll be sold out again like last year.

“We’re hoping to do 200 hundred pounds of wings,” said Damon. “Right now we’ve taken orders, probably close to 120 orders so far. Probably two-thirds of what we’re expected to do.”

With the wings, the department is including a home-made blue cheese dressing.

Damon says to order as soon as possible, wings ran out around 7 p.m. last year.

This year they delivered for orders of a dozen or more.