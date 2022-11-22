ELMIRA, NY (WETM)- Women in Pink, otherwise known as WINK, presented a check to the Falck Cancer Center earlier this evening.

WINK started a few months ago by a group of women with the goal of wanting to help other women that are fighting breast cancer.

Last month, WINK hosted its first event in hopes of doing just that. At the event, $25,500 was raised. A check presentation was held earlier this evening at the Falck Cancer Center, WINK presented them with a check of $23,000. The Breast Cancer Research Foundation received $2,500.

“We’re just hoping to offset some of the costs like transportation. Just anything people would need whether it be utility bills, childcare, anything that could help make their situation a little easier and not have to worry about the financial aspect of it,” says Courtney Booth, the Falck Cancer Center liaison for WINK when asked what that money will be used for.

Treasurer of WINK and a breast cancer survivor, Jessica Norman says it was great to be able to present this check to the Falck Cancer Center, especially over the Thanksgiving holiday.

WINK plans on hosting other events in the future, with the hope of helping as many individuals as they can.