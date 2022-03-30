ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – A Chemung County woman has been indicted for allegedly stealing thousands of dollars from a local credit union last summer.

Michelle Simons, 22, was indicted by the Chemung County Grand Jury on March 24 in connection to thefts that allegedly happened over the course of several days in August 2021. According to the indictments handed up, Simons is charged with allegedly stealing $3,115.20 from Visions Federal Credit Union in Elmira from August 16 through August 20.

Simons was charged with one count of fourth-degree Grand Larceny for the incident.

Simons was previously featured on Twin Tiers Most Wanted twice last fall. She was wanted in November 2021 for failure to appear in court, and again in December for multiple charges of criminal possession of stolen property.