Wreath Sponsorship Underway for Wreaths Across America at the Bath National Cemetery

BATH, N.Y. (WETM)- Wreaths Across America Day will be held on Saturday, December 18, 2021, in the Bath National Cemetery at the Bath VA Medical Center. Wreath sponsorships can now be made online.

Individual wreaths are $15 and tax-deductible. Other donation levels are also available. The sponsorship deadline is November 30.

This year’s theme is “Live Up to Their Legacy” and the mission is to REMEMBER the Fallen, HONOR those who Serve, and TEACH our children the value of Freedom.

The public is invited to participate in the wreath-laying ceremony. Placing of the wreaths will begin immediately following the noon ceremony. The earliest arrival time that day is 11:30 am. Covid-related guidelines in effect at the time of the event will be strictly followed.

In 2019, more than 5,100 wreaths were placed on graves in Bath. This year’s goal is 7,500 wreaths. Last year’s event was canceled due to the Covid pandemic.