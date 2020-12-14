Wreaths Across America at Bath National Cemetery canceled

BATH, N.Y. (WETM)- This year’s Wreaths Across America (WAA) at the Bath National

Cemetery has been canceled in light of current Covid-19 circumstances

In consideration of CDC, state, county, National Cemetery Administration (NCA), and public

health guidelines, the Bath WAA committee has reissued this statement:

“We deeply regret having to make this decision, but we determined that we could not implement sufficient controls to mitigate the risks associated with hosting an event of this size under current and forecasted infection and transmission rates, while still conducting a respectful and honorable public event. We understand that, although this is disappointing for so many, we could no longer envision a way to safely accommodate the large number of visitors that typically participate in the wreathlaying effort.”



As past attendees know, the steep hill to and from the cemetery is a real challenge, especially for

older and physically-challenged volunteers. The shuttles that get typically used are restricted to

only allow three people at a time. This restriction, along with the additional requirement to clean

the vehicles between each trip, make using the shuttles not a viable option to ensure public safety.

The WAA ceremony normally held prior to wreath-laying will take place at an undisclosed time

and closed to the public this year due to NCA restrictions.



All 2,650+ wreaths sponsored for this year will be forwarded to next year’s WAA event on

12/18/2021. Sponsorships for next year can continue to be made online here, thus helping to make next year’s event much larger in scope.



Special note: Bath National Cemetery is open to anyone wanting to lay their own wreath on a

loved one’s grave.