Wreaths Across America pick-up taking twice as long at Woodlawn National Cemetery

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Wreaths Across America pick-up is expected to take twice as long this year due to the pandemic, according to the coordinator at Woodlawn National Cemetary.

The Coordinator, Lewis Hill, said they were limited to eight volunteers at the cemetery at one time.

However, he says the weather for the pick-up is better than when they were setting wreaths down.

“On a normal day, taking the wreaths off, we would be able to remove 4,000 wreaths in about an hour and a half,” said Hill. “Today it’s probably going to take us about four hours to remove 3,500 wreaths so about twice as long. Same limited number of people.”

Hill says Wreaths Across America is important to him to honor the soldiers that gave their life. He also says the typical outcry of support from the community is an important aspect for him.

