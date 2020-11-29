Wreaths Across America still taking place at Woodlawn National Cemetery this year

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Wreaths Across America is still taking place at Woodlawn National Cemetery this year according to one of the organization’s coordinators.

Larry Sherman, President of Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 803 and one of the organization’s coordinators, says this is the last weekend to buy a wreath. Sherman says Nov. 29 is the last day to order a wreath. You can order one at this link here.

“This year because of COVID we’re going to be short of our goal of 8,000 [wreaths],” said Sherman.

He says last year they had about 5,000 wreaths and usually have about 200 to 300 people setting wreaths in a typical year. However, due to COVID-19 restrictions, Sherman says only 10 people can be in the national cemetery for this year’s wreath placing.

