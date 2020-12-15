Years of mass vaccination drills prepare Steuben County for COVID

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

STEUBEN COUNTY, NY (WETM) – With the much anticipated COVID vaccine making its way through the US, Steuben County is prepared.

The first people to get the vaccines are to select healthcare workers and residents of nursing homes. But when it is time for other first responders and the general public to get vaccinated, Steuben County Manager Jack Wheeler said that after years of state-mandated mass vaccination drills, they are prepared.

“We’ve done this about three years ago,” Wheeler said. “We did a mass vaccination drill, and so this is not uncharted territory, it’s not something out of the realm of the unexpected, I would say.”

“We are prepared,” Wheeler said. “It’s going to be a huge lift. We are going to need a lot of resources because of just the amount of vaccinations that are going to have to be administered.”

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

COVID-19 Testing Vs. Confirmed Cases by State
This database reflects the approximate number of coronavirus tests conducted in each state in the United States to date. The numbers in this data set are approximate and are based on current public information. Nexstar collected the data directly from each state's official department of health website. The coronavirus pandemic is an evolving crisis. This database will be updated around 5 p.m. every day to keep the numbers as accurate as possible.
More Corning
Mobile Apps DMB_1503428499636.png

Trending Now

Maps Generator