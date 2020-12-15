Years of mass vaccination drills prepare Steuben County for COVID

STEUBEN COUNTY, NY (WETM) – With the much anticipated COVID vaccine making its way through the US, Steuben County is prepared.

The first people to get the vaccines are to select healthcare workers and residents of nursing homes. But when it is time for other first responders and the general public to get vaccinated, Steuben County Manager Jack Wheeler said that after years of state-mandated mass vaccination drills, they are prepared.

“We’ve done this about three years ago,” Wheeler said. “We did a mass vaccination drill, and so this is not uncharted territory, it’s not something out of the realm of the unexpected, I would say.”

“We are prepared,” Wheeler said. “It’s going to be a huge lift. We are going to need a lot of resources because of just the amount of vaccinations that are going to have to be administered.”