Locals ghost hunt at Heritage Village of the Southern Finger Lakes in Corning

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – Even though Halloween comes once a year, there is still time to get a guided ghost tour at the Heritage Village of the Southern Finger Lakes in Corning.

The Heritage Village of the Southern Finger Lakes and the Paranormal Association of the Southern Tier (P.A.S.T) are hosting guided ghost hunts called “Awaken the Spirits at The Heritage Village.”

The ghost tour is a fun way to learn about history within the Benjamin Patterson Inn, also known as Jenning’s Tavern.

The tour takes you around the house, experiencing the paranormal of the people that once lived in that very home.

The tour cost is $45.00 per person with limited capacity and

you may bring your ghost hunting equipment to your tour if you dare.

Tour Dates:

10/31/2020, 11/14/2020, 12/4/2020