Locals peacefully protest after African American man by police officer Minneapolis

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Nationwide protesters have been rioting for the arrest of officers after the murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Two days after the death of Floyd, people in the city of Elmira are joining forces in a peaceful protest outside of Elmira Police Department precinct, asking to “be heard.”

Since 10 am, protesters like Domari Greene, have gathered all day for the honking of observers in support of all races to realize that African American people are not alone in the fight to be equal.

“Use your voice, I expect people to stand up we can’t sit and use social media behind a keyboard, we have to stand up.

Greene will continue to peacefully protest, be heard, and strive for a better future for him and his family as long as it takes.

“We have to do something about it if we sit at home on the internet nothing is going to change, no one is going to take us seriously.”