ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – New York State restrictions on concealed firearms will be in effect Thursday, September 1, 2022.

Many residents, business owners, and local police departments are concerned that they do not have enough information.

New laws will extend eligibility requirements in the concealed carry permitting process, restrict the carrying of concealed weapons in sensitive locations, and establish state oversight on background checks for guns and regular checks on license holders for criminal convictions, according to the legislation.

It is encouraged to submit your concealed firearm application before the new laws are effective.

Individuals who carry concealed weapons in sensitive locations will face criminal penalties.

Additional information on the new laws can be found here: Understanding Recent Changes to New York’s Gun Laws | New York State Attorney General (ny.gov)