Long lines, few snafus meet voters at polling locations across New York State

CENTRAL NEW YORK (WSYR-TV) — Polls opened across New York State at 6 a.m. on Tuesday and will stay open until 9 p.m. for New Yorkers to cast their votes for races on the local and national level.

While a record number of people have voted either by absentee or during the early voting period, many are still expected to hit the polls on Tuesday. If you are heading out to the polls, remember to bring a mask and practice social distancing. First-time voters may be asked to show identification, so be sure to bring your ID just in case.

As a reminder, no one is allowed to wear anything affiliated with anyone on the ballot inside the 100-foot mark of the polling site. That includes things like buttons, hats, and masks.

In Onondaga County, there was a small issue with ballots printing at two locations. At the Baldwinsville Library and the Lysander Town Hall, there was an issues with printing ballots.

Onondaga County Elections Commissioner Michele Sardo said the ballot machines are tested before they leave the Board of Elections, and there have not been issues like this in prior elections.

“Everything seems to be up and running,” Sardo said.

Meanwhile, in Oswego County, voting machines in Cleveland and Constantia were delivered to the wrong locations, causing some issues for early morning voters.

Another record breaking number! In just 40 minutes, more than 7,000 voters have already cast their ballot here in @OnondagaCounty on #ElectionDay2020@NewsChannel9 #LocalSYR pic.twitter.com/uY4CyLmMYf — Julia LeBlanc (@JuliaLeBlancNC9) November 3, 2020

