ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – This week on Empire State Weekly, the deadline for the finalized budget has been extended twice as lawmakers continue to debate funding for key issues, including bail and housing. When asked for a finalized budget deal would be made, several state lawmakers responded with answers that amount to “soon.”

David Albert, the Chief Communications and Marketing Officer for the New York State School Boards Association, explained that unlike in years past, this year, “education really isn’t controversial.” He said that the governor and both houses of the legislature agree on state aid increases for schools. Albert said that it is “critical” that the legislature adopt the budget before school districts put their budgets up to be voted on by residents. Districts have certain milestones they need to hit in their budget voting process that would be impacted by changes to their expected funding.

Also this week, vaping product maker Juul Labs agreed to pay a multi-million dollar settlement to six states and Washington, D.C. The 462 million dollar payout settles a lawsuit against the company for its alleged role in an increase in underage vaping. Andrew Safranko, an attorney with LaMarche Safranko Law, explained that large companies might choose to settle a lawsuit in this fashion to avoid paying a larger sum. Safranko explained the Juul payout is comparable to big tobacco settlements made in the late 1990s. Similarly, the company may be able to weather the financial storm and continue to make a profit from its users.

