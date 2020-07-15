Loved ones gather seeking justice for Gary Strobridge

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Family, friends and community members gathered at Wisner Park in Elmira Wednesday afternoon to seek justice for Gary Strobridge.

In Aug. 2019, Elmira police were called to Horner Street where Strobridge was found on the roof of his home. He came down from the roof “acting unusual” and began chasing a neighbor while shouting.

Officers attempted to take Strobridge into custody under the Mental Hygiene Law, saying “he was clearly a danger to himself and/or others.”

Strobridge allegedly struck an officer in the face, leading to a struggle with law enforcement. An Elmira police officer used a taser during the incident and Strobridge was taken into custody.

While receiving initial treatment at an unnamed hospital, police say Strobridge was somewhat cooperative. At one point his “behavior suddenly changed and he physically attacked an Elmira police officer.”

During a second struggle with police, Strobridge suddenly became limp and unresponsive. He received medical treatment and was transported to Upstate Medical Center in Syracuse where he later died.

Almost a year later, Strobridge’s family and friends gathered at Wisner Park—seeking the community’s support in getting answers surrounding his death.

18 News reached out to the Elmira Police Department regarding the case, but police were not able to comment due to the ongoing status of the investigation.