Low-Interest Rates make Black Friday a great time to buy a car

(WETM) – Black Friday is finally here! Many purchase things like electronics and clothes during Black Friday but don’t forget discounts on cars! This year, dealerships will partake in Black Friday savings for those car shoppers.

Many dealerships around the globe will be offering Black Friday deals that can make car shopping a bit more effective.

According to the Consumer Report, here are some reasons why purchasing a car on Black Friday might be a good idea.

You could save thousands of dollars.

Some 2020 models already have huge discounts.

There are extreme deals available on remaining 2019 models, though the selection may be limited.

Recommended 2019s with national deals promising savings of 10 percent or more off the sticker price are listed at the bottom.

Dealers are typically more willing to negotiate to meet their quotas as the end of the month approaches. You’ll find plenty of parking and fewer crowds at a dealership than at the local mall.