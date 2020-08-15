Lowest number of NY’ers hospitalized with COVID-19 since March 17

NEW YORK STATE (WYSR-TV) — On Saturday, New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo updated the state on how New York is fairing against coronavirus.

Cuomo says hospitalizations of New Yorkers with coronavirus has hit a new low of 523, which is the lowest since March 17.

On Friday, 88,668 tests were done, and 734 of those were positive. That is a positive percentage of 0.83%. Unfortunately, five New Yorkers passed away from COVID-19 on Friday.

Below is a chart showing each region’s three-day positive test average:

REGION WEDNESDAY THURSDAY FRIDAY Capital Region 0.7% 0.6% 0.5% Central New York 1.0% 0.9% 0.9% Finger Lakes 0.7% 0.8% 0.5% Long Island 0.6% 0.8% 0.9% Mid-Hudson 0.8% 0.9% 0.7% Mohawk Valley 0.4% 0.6% 0.5% New York City 1.0% 0.9% 1.0% North Country 0.1% 0.3% 0.2% Southern Tier 0.5% 0.6% 0.2% Western New York 0.7% 0.7% 1.3%

Below is a breakdown of total positive cases overall, and new positive COVID-19 cases on Friday:

County Total Positive New Positive Albany 2,643 4 Allegany 80 0 Broome 1,165 0 Cattaraugus 170 1 Cayuga 163 0 Chautauqua 263 3 Chemung 188 1 Chenango 218 0 Clinton 131 1 Columbia 551 0 Cortland 97 0 Delaware 107 0 Dutchess 4,668 13 Erie 9,114 50 Essex 59 2 Franklin 54 0 Fulton 303 0 Genesee 284 0 Greene 297 1 Hamilton 8 0 Herkimer 282 4 Jefferson 143 0 Lewis 47 0 Livingston 178 0 Madison 421 2 Monroe 5,143 21 Montgomery 184 3 Nassau 43,891 51 Niagara 1,529 5 NYC 229,916 382 Oneida 2,195 6 Onondaga 3,663 17 Ontario 367 1 Orange 11,229 12 Orleans 300 1 Oswego 271 7 Otsego 118 0 Putnam 1,459 2 Rensselaer 789 4 Rockland 13,997 16 Saratoga 783 1 Schenectady 1,101 9 Schoharie 69 0 Schuyler 23 1 Seneca 93 0 St. Lawrence 263 0 Steuben 306 3 Suffolk 44,109 64 Sullivan 1,493 2 Tioga 195 0 Tompkins 238 2 Ulster 2,089 3 Warren 312 0 Washington 261 1 Wayne 269 4 Westchester 36,435 33 Wyoming 118 0 Yates 59 1

Unfortunately, five New Yorkers passed away from COVID-19 on Friday, bringing the total to 25,244 deaths across the state. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence: