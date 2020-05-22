Lycoming County building facade falls into street

MONTGOMERY BOROUGH, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) A local community in Northcentral Pennsylvania is asking questions after hearing a loud commotion late Thursday night.



Shawn Coles of Montgomery said, “I was scared. I was really scared. I didn’t know what part of the building was all coming down if it was over. It was nerve wracking.”

The sounds of bricks falling had community members on edge Thursday night.

Rocky Sanguedolce who owns the property tells us, “a lot of local people did hear the bricks falling and thought it was a car crash but it wasn’t.”

“Just a large crash. I thought somebody hit a building honestly,” said Coles.

Just after 9pm Thursday, one of the apartment buildings on Main Street started to collapse.

“The top level facade over the last 100 years it moved centimeter by centimeter and slowly tilting the wrong way and part of it came down,” said Sanguedolce.

“I was just worried about the people in the building like calling the people next to them, calling the people on the top floor, like I didn’t know what was going to happen,” Coles recalled.

Sanguedolce tells Eyewitness News, he and a crew will now be working to bring down the facade completely.

Sanguedolce went on to say, “it’ll be very doable for us to fix it just takes a little bit of time. Brick by brick we’ll take it down and make sure it’s safe and fix it up.”

The apartment building is full and everyone is safe. Coles, a former apartment building manager says that was her number one concern.

“I’m just glad everyone’s okay and it didn’t affect anyone,” Coles told us.

“Sanguedolce also tells us he checked with the fire department who confirmed everything looks good as far as the tenants safety, as long as they enter through the back of the building, it’s non- structural problem.

No word yet on when inspection on the site will begin and how long it will take to fix up the building in Lycoming County.