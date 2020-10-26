Lynch-Bustin Elementary School closes due to staff member testing positive for COVID-19

ATHENS, PA. (WETM-TV) – Due to a faculty member at a school, some students will be going remote starting Monday.
According to the Lynch-Bustin Elementary School Facebook page, school officials were notified Sunday, late afternoon of a staff member testing positive for COVID-19.
The Facebook page states that the elementary school will be closed tomorrow while faculty and staff review with the Department of Health the necessary steps for contact tracing and/or, exposure to students.
So far there is no word on when the elementary school will reopen.
According to Craig Stage Superintendent of Schools Athens Area School District, all other schools in the district will remain open, and classes will be held as normal.
FULL STATEMENT:
Dear Wildcat Family, This message is to inform you that Lynch Bustin will be closed tomorrow Monday, October 26th due to a staff member who tested positive for COVID-19. We were informed late this afternoon that a staff member at Lynch-Bustin Elementary has tested positive. As a district, we need time to review with the Department of Health the necessary steps for contact tracing and/or exposure to students and staff. I sincerely apologize for the late notification and I know the stress that this puts families under, but it is pertinent for us to perform the necessary steps to keep our students and staff safe. Students should live stream if possible. Check your See Saw or Schoology account for your schedule. If anyone needs any assistance, please contact the Lynch-Bustin principal’s office (570) 888-7766 and they will assist you with your needs. All other buildings will remain open and classes will be held as normal at those buildings. Craig Stage Superintendent of Schools Athens Area School DistrictLynch-Bustin Elementary School Facebook page