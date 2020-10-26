Lynch-Bustin Elementary School closes due to staff member testing positive for COVID-19

ATHENS, PA. (WETM-TV) – Due to a faculty member at a school, some students will be going remote starting Monday.

According to the Lynch-Bustin Elementary School Facebook page, school officials were notified Sunday, late afternoon of a staff member testing positive for COVID-19.

The Facebook page states that the elementary school will be closed tomorrow while faculty and staff review with the Department of Health the necessary steps for contact tracing and/or, exposure to students.

So far there is no word on when the elementary school will reopen.

According to Craig Stage Superintendent of Schools Athens Area School District, all other schools in the district will remain open, and classes will be held as normal.

FULL STATEMENT: