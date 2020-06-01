Macadam Road bridge in Town of Howard closed June 8th

HOWARD, NEW YORK (WETM-TV)- The Steuben County Public Works Department announced that the Macadam Road bridge over Rice Glen Creek in the Town of Howard will be closed to all traffic beginning June 8.



The bridge is located between Craig Road and Harris Hill Road in Howard and will be closed to all through traffic for approximately 12 weeks.

Travelers will be directed to use Turnpike Road as a detour.

This is a developing story and 18 News will keep you posted as more information and updates become available to us.