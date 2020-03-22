Madison County confirms three cases of COVID-19 in county

MADISON COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Madison County held a press conference on Sunday, where they say there are now three confirmed cases of coronavirus in the county.

The two new cases are not related to the first case, which was announced on Saturday, and those two people are no on quarantine.

All three patients are in good condition.

According to a press release from the Madison County Health Department, the Health Department has been in touch with the people who have tested positive, and they are all in quarantine. The Health Department is also contacting other individuals who may have been in close contact with the person.

