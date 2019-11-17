Make-A-Wish encourages 2019 telethon

ELMIRA, N.Y (WETM) – WETM teams up with Make-A-Wish® to help grant wishes for children with critical illnesses.

For Hannah, being diagnosed with neuroblastoma was just the beginning of her fight from sickness to heath. Neuroblastoma is a form of cancer that stems from immature nerve cells.

According to the American Cancer Society, “Neuroblastoma starts in certain very early forms of nerve cells, most often found in an embryo or fetus. (The term neurorefers to nerves, while blastoma refers to a cancer that affects immature or developing cells).”

It is most common in children under the age of five.

Hannah and her family drove back and fourth to Rochester to seek medical attention. After a tough battle of fighting cancer, Make-A-Wish® helped grant a life changing wish. Out of all places, Hannah wanted to travel to Virginia because she liked the name.

Make-A-Wish® hopes to encourage the community to make frequent donations to grant wishes.

This year, WETM is teaming up with Make-A-Wish and we are holding a telethon on November 20th from 5-7 PM.

If you want to help grant a wish to help children like Hannah experience a trip of a lifetime, visit https://wny.wish.org or https://one.bidpal.net/wetmtelethon/welcome