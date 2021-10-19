Male breast cancer patient seeks assistance from Gutherie Hospital to save his life

SAYRE, P.a. (WETM) –

SAYRE, P.a. (WETM) – Often, people associate breast cancer with a woman’s health issue. However, health experts say men are also at risk of being diagnosed with the disease.

The lifetime risk of men getting breast cancer is about 1 in 833. For one local man, Michael Sorensen, that rare statistic became a reality.

“I was diagnosed in January of this year. I found a lump in late December after Christmas,” said Michael Sorensen, Male Breast Cancer Patient

The Guthrie medical team provided support for Sorensen to make his journey toward recovery a bit easier.

Breast cancer in men on the rise, experts say

“They told me what tests were going to be done, Why the tests were being done, what we would expect to get out of them,” said Sorensen “And, like I said when the diagnosis first came I scheduled the surgery, and I think that was the hardest part was waiting, the month between the diagnosis and the surgery.”

Whether you are a man or woman, getting a yearly breast cancer check-up is important and may save your life.

Visit Guthrie Health’s website to schedule a mammogram.