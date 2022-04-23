ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – On Saturday, April 23, 2022, Man 2 Man Forum hosted its first men’s health day here in the Southern Tier to ensure that men stay and remain healthy.

Man 2 Man Forum’s goal for the event was to focus on the importance of having healthy men around.

“A healthy man creates a healthy environment, a healthy family, and, a healthy community, ” Herbert Smith, President, Man 2 Man Forum.

One of the things that stands out within the male culture is that men don’t like to go to the doctor, changing that stigma will produce healthier men in all age brackets.

“Early Detection there for low mins lagged and, if they get early detection of something, then the doctor will have a better chance of taking care of it, ” Robert Clark Sr., Attendee, Men’s Health Day.

This Men’s Health fair shared information to assist in multiple areas of men’s health. There were various tests happening to help men receive the results they need to get healthy and motivate them to remain healthy.

“I think the most important thing today is to get people to take these different tests they have blood pressure diabetes, colon prostate,” said Smith.

The man 2 man forum is planned to grow the men’s health theme making this event an annual event moving forward.

“I think that if we can reach out a little more in the community, and make people more aware of how important this is, this will prolong life, then we should be able to improve on this,” Said Clark Sr. “All of us have a part in doing this. Each and every one of us should reach out and let someone know about this form and how important it is, and what it does for us.”