Man arrested after burglary in Tioga County

CHARLESTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WETM) – On Oct. 18, Pennsylvania State Police in Mansfield had received a call from a woman saying someone had broken into her cabin and was living there.

Upon arrival to the cabin, state police identified a male by the name of William Knapp. Knapp, 71, was taken into custody by state police and transported to the Tioga County Prison where he awaits arraignment.

Knapp was charged with Criminal Trespass, it is confirmed by state police that Knapp had been living in the seasonal cabin at the time of the arrest. They say he had been confused about the ownership of the camp that the cabin was on.

