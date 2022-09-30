BATH, N.Y. (WETM) — A man is facing felony charges after he injured a police officer that was attempting to arrest him for a domestic incident that occurred earlier this week, according to the Bath Police Department.

According to the Bath Police Department, Derrick Mack-Vasquez was wanted for a domestic dispute incident that occurred on September 28, 2022. On September 29, 2022, at around 8:30 a.m., officers from the Bath Police Department observed Mack-Vasquez outside of the Budget Inn and went to arrest him.

Bath Police said that Mack-Vasquez failed to cooperate with the Officers and resisted them as they attempted to arrest him. After a struggle, the officers were able to secure him and make the arrest, according to Police. During the arrest, one of the Bath Police Officers was injured and was subsequently taken to an area hospital, treated, and released.

Mack-Vasquez was charged for the domestic dispute with Robbery in the 3rd Degree, and Unlawful Imprisonment in the 2nd Degree. He was charged with Resisting Arrest, and Assault in the 2nd Degree for the incident involving the Police Officers.

He was taken to the Steuben County Jail where is scheduled to be arraigned.